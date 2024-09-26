HeinBev still under the weather
Mix Distell with a couple of brewers, and you’ve got a party, right? Nope, not yet
26 September 2024 - 05:00
Investment behemoth Remgro is still carefully nursing its hangover at Heineken Beverages (HeinBev) — which remained, for the financial year to end-June, deep in the red.
HeinBev was formed last year when Heineken South Africa, Remgro-controlled Distell and Namibia Breweries merged. Remgro holds an 18.8% stake in the enlarged business, which is unlisted and controlled by Dutch beer giant Heineken...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.