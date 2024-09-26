Good day at the Office for Truworths
After nine years, its purchase of the shoe store chain in Europe is starting to pay off
26 September 2024 - 05:00
On a hot Friday afternoon in London last month, Truworths International’s Office store on the bustling King’s Road was among the busiest outlets in that iconic shopping destination.
Anecdotally, it speaks of the long-awaited turnaround at the Office shoe chain — which evergreen Truworths group CEO Michael Mark described in the recent investor presentation as primarily a women’s-focused fashion shoe store that sells styles from all the major sneaker brands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.