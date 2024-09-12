Stout Standard Bank remains a dependable blue chip
With a strong showing of black talent and a stable management team, the group has maintained and sometimes increased its market share
12 September 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank has the most stable management team in South Africa. While Absa has battled to find and keep a black CEO, Standard Bank group CEO Sim Tshabalala was groomed for the top job — probably since not long after he joined it in 2000.
Tshabalala was appointed joint CEO with Ben Kruger in 2013 and has been flying solo since 2017...
