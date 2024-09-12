Is it Redefine’s time to shine?
The sector heavyweight is back on investors’ radars as efforts to simplify its portfolio and stabilise its balance sheet start to pay off
12 September 2024 - 05:00
After going nowhere for the past four years, Redefine Properties’ share price has rallied almost 30% in the past three months.
Granted, its recovery has happened in tandem with most other local property stocks, on the back of looming interest rate cuts, rand strength, no load-shedding, a better than expected election outcome and improved trading metrics in mall, industrial and office portfolios. ..
