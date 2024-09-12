Money & Investing

BROKERS NOTES: Buy ASML, sell Sibanye-Stillwater

David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Wealth, on what the smart money is doing

12 September 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

Buy: ASML Holding

The bad news is that, for reasons I cannot fathom, September is traditionally a poor month for stock markets. The good news is that the selling madness creates attractive buying opportunities. ASML Holding, the Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer, is an indispensable player in the AI boom, making the machinery that allows companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Nvidia to create the products essential for the growth of this innovative technology. ASML’s share price has come under pressure because of restrictions imposed by the Dutch and US governments preventing the supply of the company’s most advanced machines to China. Since end-August, the share price has dropped about 10% on the Nasdaq. But ASML is confident that the financial impact of these constraints will be manageable, and that after a slower 2024, strong growth will return in 2025 and continue for several years.

Sell: Sibanye-Stillwater

Platinum group metals (PGMs) are at an interesting (some would say difficult) juncture. I have always enjoyed Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman’s forthright views and bold strategies, so his cautious outlook on the price of palladium cannot be ignored. Not only are motor manufacturers switching from palladium to platinum, but overall demand for PGMs is facing difficulties because of the increase in electric vehicle production. The market has taken heed of developments. At the time of writing, Sibanye’s shares were half the 12-month high of about R32 and close to the 12-month low of R15.71. While Sibanye’s share price might not fall much lower from current levels, the upside — for now — remains drastically curtailed. 

ALSO READ:

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Santam, sell the Magnificent 7

Rowan Williams of Nitrogen Fund Managers on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Mondi, take profit from Reits

Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth & Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy AdvTech, sell Anglo American

Willem Oldewage of Nitrogen Fund Managers on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stout Standard Bank remains a dependable blue chip
Money & Investing
2.
BROKERS NOTES: Buy ASML, sell Sibanye-Stillwater
Money & Investing
3.
Harmony hits the high notes but keeps dividend on ...
Money & Investing
4.
Is it Redefine’s time to shine?
Money & Investing
5.
SIMON BROWN: Don’t buy second place
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.