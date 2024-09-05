Is it worth buying a US and a world exchange traded fund (ETF)? Or would that be essentially similar baskets of funds? Which would you go for if not both? I am slowly stepping into the ETF world and would appreciate your insights.
— A Fat Wallet Facebook Community member
Answer:
At the moment world ETFs are about 70% US-listed stocks, as US markets have grown well ahead of the rest of the world and their economy is by a long way the largest. It has at times been as low as 55%, but it will be a while before we see that again.
But it’s also true that US ETFs are focused on the global economy. Take Apple — one of the largest holdings in any US ETF. It may be a US company, but its products are sold globally; the same is true for most large US companies.
That said, I do like global ETFs. Though they are dominated by US stocks, I like the extra diversification from markets such as Europe and Asia.
Some global ETFs directly exclude emerging markets, but even if included they’re less than 10%, so fairly small.
A global diverse ETF is always my starting point for a portfolio, and the single largest position. Then I add strategic themed ETFs around that for extra spice in the portfolio.
READER’S QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: The global ETF quandary
A reader asks how to pick between a US ETF and a world one
Question:
Is it worth buying a US and a world exchange traded fund (ETF)? Or would that be essentially similar baskets of funds? Which would you go for if not both? I am slowly stepping into the ETF world and would appreciate your insights.
— A Fat Wallet Facebook Community member
Answer:
At the moment world ETFs are about 70% US-listed stocks, as US markets have grown well ahead of the rest of the world and their economy is by a long way the largest. It has at times been as low as 55%, but it will be a while before we see that again.
But it’s also true that US ETFs are focused on the global economy. Take Apple — one of the largest holdings in any US ETF. It may be a US company, but its products are sold globally; the same is true for most large US companies.
That said, I do like global ETFs. Though they are dominated by US stocks, I like the extra diversification from markets such as Europe and Asia.
Some global ETFs directly exclude emerging markets, but even if included they’re less than 10%, so fairly small.
A global diverse ETF is always my starting point for a portfolio, and the single largest position. Then I add strategic themed ETFs around that for extra spice in the portfolio.
— Simon Brown, Just One Lap
We’d like to hear from you. E-mail us on yourmoney@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
YOUR MONEY: A taxing two-pot issue
YOUR MONEY: Looking into pension fund providers
YOUR MONEY: Invest now, or keep my eye on the US economy?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.