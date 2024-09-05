BHP rocks on regardless
With plenty of options for growth and diversification, the miner may have put another bid for Anglo on the back burner — for now
Will BHP take a second shot at Anglo American when the UK’s six-month “put up or shut up” takeover rule lapses? “Definitely, maybe”, to quote Oasis, the UK rock band that is reforming after a 20-year hiatus. Money, it seems, drives even the unlikeliest of reunions; which is to say, don’t be surprised if the spotlight falls on Anglo again — though perhaps not imminently.
“I think it’s likely that BHP revisits a bid for Anglo once it is a simpler business after the disposals and demergers are completed,” says Sanlam Private Wealth investment analyst Christiaan Bothma. Anglo unveiled plans for a radical restructuring in May, shortly after BHP’s takeover proposal was made public. It argued at the time that a streamlined company represented better value than BHP’s offer. However, the restructuring involves the complex unbundling of its 80% stake in Anglo American Platinum, and the even more challenging sale of De Beers...
