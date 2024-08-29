Is Nepi Rockcastle still a sturdy block?
The rand hedge stock isn’t cheap, but there are many reasons to hold the perennial outperformer
29 August 2024 - 05:01
Eastern Europeans’ penchant for retail therapy is providing a solid earnings underpin for Nepi Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in the region.
The company, the JSE’s largest property stock, with a market cap approaching R94bn, last week lifted earnings growth guidance for its 2024 financial year from 4% to 5.5%. ..
