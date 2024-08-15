I’ve been holding back on investing R36,000 in my tax-free savings account for 2024. I’m concerned about the US market — it seems to have taken a knock recently. Should I hold back until it settles? Should I go for a world index with this money, or are your experts treading lightly at this stage?
— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member
Answer:
Timing the market is pretty much impossible. And even after the recent wobbles, US markets are still up more than 10% for the year so far.
I would add that as tax-free money is really for the long term — many decades of long term — 2024 really won’t matter when you start to spend it in retirement. Even the collapse of 2008 is hardly visible on the charts.
Perhaps more important is that there is always something to worry about in markets. If we let that worry stop us from investing, we’d always just be in cash.
Two last thoughts. At least deposit the annual R36,000 in your tax-free account where you can. If nothing else, invest in an interest-bearing ETF to get some return. And if you’re simply too stressed to invest it as a lump sum, average it over a few months or more.
YOUR MONEY: Invest now, or keep my eye on the US economy?
A reader wonders whether timing matters when investing in a tax-free savings account
Question:
I’ve been holding back on investing R36,000 in my tax-free savings account for 2024. I’m concerned about the US market — it seems to have taken a knock recently. Should I hold back until it settles? Should I go for a world index with this money, or are your experts treading lightly at this stage?
— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member
Answer:
Timing the market is pretty much impossible. And even after the recent wobbles, US markets are still up more than 10% for the year so far.
I would add that as tax-free money is really for the long term — many decades of long term — 2024 really won’t matter when you start to spend it in retirement. Even the collapse of 2008 is hardly visible on the charts.
Perhaps more important is that there is always something to worry about in markets. If we let that worry stop us from investing, we’d always just be in cash.
Two last thoughts. At least deposit the annual R36,000 in your tax-free account where you can. If nothing else, invest in an interest-bearing ETF to get some return. And if you’re simply too stressed to invest it as a lump sum, average it over a few months or more.
— Simon Brown, Just One Lap
We’d like to hear from you. E-mail us on yourmoney@fm.co.za
YOUR MONEY: Retirement annuity or preservation fund?
Saving for retirement in South Africa? Four tips to navigate the new pension rules
YOUR MONEY: Invest or boost my bond repayment?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.