Business starts flowing on trade platform Mesh
The platform is a world apart from the JSE, and is the first in Africa to tokenise financial assets
15 August 2024 - 05:00
If the future is what we imagine it might be — highly digitised, increasingly virtual and dripping with open information — the Mesh Trade platform is going to fit right in. Much more so than a traditional capital markets exchange.
Having spent a few years building a digital ecosystem that feels to a newbie excitingly like operating the Starship Enterprise, Mesh has announced its second primary market issuer, and MD Connie Bloem says there are another five to 10 issuers in the pipeline, with talks also going on with asset managers and large listed companies...
