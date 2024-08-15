A copper cauldron in the Northern Cape?
Major miners have tended to pass over the province’s potential, but that could be about to change as current supply dwindles
Mineral exploration in the Northern Cape over the past five years suggests the once-thriving copper district could recapture some of its former glory. In a world faced with a looming copper supply deficit, that’s good news for South Africa’s mining sector. So far, however, major miners have tended to pass over the province’s potential.
There are signs that may change, however. “We are getting some interest from the big players,” says Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart. “If some predator comes in, we’ll deal with it.” The “tyre-kickers”, as Smart terms potential buyers of the company, can be a distraction to running the business, but, he adds: “We will keep speaking to the big boys.”..
