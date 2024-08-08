UK Reits on the rebound
British retail-focused property stocks return to South African investor radars as they finally resume earnings and dividend growth
08 August 2024 - 05:00
It’s no secret that UK property stocks, retail-focused ones in particular, have been out of favour for several years.
Though the region was traditionally a preferred rand hedge destination among South African investors, many pivoted to Eastern Europe, Germany and Spain as Brexit, the rising threat of e-commerce and pandemic-induced valuation writedowns eroded much of the allure of UK real estate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.