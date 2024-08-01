The complexities of simplifying Anglo
CEO Duncan Wanblad has no regrets about the restructuring path he has set, despite the market reaction to Anglo’s BHP snub
01 August 2024 - 05:01
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says he’s untroubled by the performance of the share price since Anglo rejected BHP’s takeover proposal in May. The stock has fallen 14%.
Instead of accepting BHP’s £29.34 a share offer, Wanblad rolled out a major restructuring of Anglo. By the end of 2025 the company ought to have unbundled Anglo American Platinum and divested the metallurgical coal mines in Australia. De Beers will either be sold or demerged in a two-track process that will see Anglo prepare a prospectus even as it speaks to prospective buyers...
