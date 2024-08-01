Hammerson back in the pound seats
The European mall owner, once the JSE’s largest property stock, finally appears to be out of the woods
01 August 2024 - 05:00
The £1.5bn sale of Hammerson’s stake in a portfolio of nine luxury retail villages in major European capitals last week signals the start of what is likely to be a more profitable chapter for the beleaguered UK- and Europe-focused property stock.
The sale of its interests in the company, known as Value Retail, will leave Hammerson, listed on both the JSE and the London Stock Exchange, with a more streamlined portfolio of 10 prime shopping destinations — and a significantly stronger balance sheet. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.