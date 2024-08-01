Famous Brands, famished shareholders
Shareholders have no appetite for fat executive bonuses as the share price drops and franchisees struggle
01 August 2024 - 05:00
Shareholders at the Famous Brands AGM voted down the fast-food conglomerate’s remuneration resolutions last week.
Nearly 41% of eligible shares gave the nonbinding resolution asking for approval of the remuneration policy the thumbs-down, while about 28% rejected the remuneration implementation report. Rejection requires the votes of just 25% of shareholders, while approval requires 75%. ..
