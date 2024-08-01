Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Standard Bank, sell Vodacom

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments, on what the smart money is doing

01 August 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager: OysterCatcher Investments

Buy: Standard Bank (SBK)

South Africa’s GDP is expected to improve on the back of reduced load-shedding and improved rail and port logistics, coupled with improving investor confidence stemming from the government of national unity and continuing policy reforms. Expected interest rate cuts and an improving credit cycle mean additional tailwinds for the South African banking sector. Standard Bank is well placed to benefit because of its large scale in both retail and commercial banking. This will more than offset the effect of translating the earnings from its Africa operations into its rand reporting currency. Steady earnings growth, an improving return on equity plus a 7% dividend yield make Standard Bank an attractive investment.

Sell: Vodacom (VOD)

Telecom businesses are asset heavy and require continual capital investment in their own infrastructure. This, coupled with competitive pressure on pricing, means it is difficult to grow earnings meaningfully over the medium term. The Vodacom share price has rallied recently and there are better returns to be made in other South African listed equities.

Also read:

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Constellation Software, sell thermal coal miners

Seleho Tsatsi of Anchor Capital on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
5 months ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy BlackRock, avoid MultiChoice

Gary Booysen of Rand Swiss on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
10 months ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy PPC, sell Truworths

Sven Forssman, head of equity sales at Kela Securities, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Famous Brands, famished shareholders
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: Khomotso Molabe of Standard Bank
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
Retailers bet the house on private label
Money & Investing
4.
The complexities of simplifying Anglo
Money & Investing
5.
Hammerson back in the pound seats
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.