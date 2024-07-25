Retailers bet the house on private label
Consumers no longer see house brands as just cheap, lower-quality alternatives, and retailers are cashing in — at the expense of food producers
25 July 2024 - 05:00
A ruling by the Western Cape High Court in November 2023 underlined the growing importance of house brands to South Africa’s retail chains.
A copyright dispute between Shoprite Holdings and rival Pick n Pay over their respective Forage and Feast and Crafted Collection product lines led Shoprite to accuse Pick n Pay of copying Forage and Feast’s packaging...
