Diamonds in the rough
Miners are reeling as Chinese sales shrink while polishers and cutters battle a glut of supply
25 July 2024 - 05:00
In early 2022 Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy declared the time had come for diamonds. After years of waiting, a “long-predicted” supply squeeze in all gem categories had arrived. More than that, the supply deficit was structural.
Two years later, diamonds are back in the mire...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.