Intriguing permutations in platinum group metals
There are whispers of a recovery though the market will remain volatile
It is three years since the air in the platinum group metal (PGM) industry began slowly but inexorably to be let out. Back in June 2021, rhodium was trading at over $20,000 per ounce. It’s now at $4,600/oz. Palladium, which is larger than rhodium in terms of supply, has fallen in similar fashion.
On reflection, it’s clear that South African miners were slow to react. The first cost-cutting was only in the third quarter last year, after Sibanye-Stillwater wrote down more than R20bn in assets, half of which was for its Stillwater mine in Montana in the US. The mine, which accounts for a sizeable 420,000oz annually in palladium output, is still operating. But it might not for long...
