How Luno plans to make crypto mainstream
Investing in bitcoin, ethereum and the like is no longer just for ‘crypto bros’, but strong regulatory frameworks and institutional inflows will bolster the asset class
18 July 2024 - 05:01
About one in every 10 adult South Africans has an account with Luno. And the Financial Sector Conduct Authority had licensed 75 crypto asset service providers by April.
That’s a whole lot of cryptocurrencies sloshing around in locals’ investment holdings, but still, bitcoin and contenders such as ethereum and Ripple’s XRP haven’t hit the mainstream. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.