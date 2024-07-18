FirstRand: Thaw point
Just Share gives FirstRand credit for its approach to climate change but says the financial services group needs to take more far-reaching action
18 July 2024 - 05:00
FirstRand, which operates FNB, RMB and WesBank, approaches climate risk integration systematically and thoroughly, shareholder activist group Just Share says, but its efforts to mitigate climate risk lack urgency.
The nonprofit group said in a report issued in April that what FirstRand refers to as its fossil fuel financing limits allow the financial services group to increase its financing to thermal coal by at least three times and to upstream oil and gas by five times...
