Will the South African Reit rally last?
The listed property index has finally broken out of its four-year slumber but there are mixed views on how much upside is left
11 July 2024 - 05:00
Property companies are among the JSE’s biggest winners in recent weeks on the back of improved investor sentiment, softer bond yields and a somewhat stronger rand, which has bolstered appetite for cheap South Africa Inc stocks.
Despite ongoing currency volatility and political uncertainty about how the newly constituted government of national unity (GNU) will play out, the South African listed property index (Sapy) has rebounded to four-year highs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.