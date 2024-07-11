Behind Shoprite’s e-commerce pitch for the informal market
It’s along the lines of the Checkers Sixty60 delivery service — but ‘also vastly different’
11 July 2024 - 05:02
Supermarket giant Shoprite is leveraging its fast-growing e-commerce services to capture vibrant, sprawling informal markets.
The group has put in place e-commerce services for its Cash & Carry wholesaler, which delivers to businesses such as spaza shops that buy in bulk. This should make it easier for operators in this sector to tap into this convenience in a similar way that the Checkers Sixty60 delivery service has allowed consumers to buy goods...
