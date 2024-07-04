Global Argent fuels structural speculation
CEO Treve Hendry says there is a buyer on the horizon for some local assets
04 July 2024 - 05:00
Comments accompanying Argent Industrial’s latest annual financial statements betray overriding enthusiasm for the growing global operational presence. Local operations, for so long the traditional base of Argent, get pretty much a passing mention ...
Is a structural change — separating the local and global operations — afoot?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.