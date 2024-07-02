Money & Investing

Register now for the 2024 Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards

The best of SA's institutional stock broking industry will be lauded during a live-streamed awards ceremony on July 9

02 July 2024 - 09:15
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Look out for a special report on the 2024 Financial Mail Top Analysts Awards in the July 11 edition of the Financial Mail. Picture: 123RF/videoflow
Look out for a special report on the 2024 Financial Mail Top Analysts Awards in the July 11 edition of the Financial Mail. Picture: 123RF/videoflow

It's time to celebrate the top analysts in SA's institutional stock broking industry: the winners of the 48th Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards will be announced during a live-streamed awards ceremony at 5pm on July 9.

The winners of these prestigious awards, hosted in partnership with Iress and the JSE, are determined by Financial Mail's Ranking the Analysts survey.

This survey, conducted by Krutham, is estimated to cover more than 90% of the market and evaluates analysts and firms across 40 research categories.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Business TV anchor Nastassia Arendse, will feature:

  • Marc Hasenfuss, editor of the Financial Mail;
  • Stuart Theobald, executive chair of Krutham;
  • Valdene Reddy, director of Capital Markets at the JSE; and
  • Shaun Nicholson, CEO of Iress.

Click here to register your virtual attendance and receive reminders closer to the start of the live-streamed event.

Look out for a special report on the Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards in the July 11 edition of the Financial Mail.

For more information, email Philantu Nkanunu of Arena Events at NkanunuP@arena.africa

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Anglo American's decarbonisation journey spurred ...
Money & Investing
2.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Old Mutual, take profit from ...
Money & Investing
3.
Can Angelo Swartz keep Spar in the black?
Money & Investing
4.
SIMON BROWN: Investing with the GNU in mind
Money & Investing
5.
Zero to R500m since 2006 — the story of Yuppiechef
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.