Register now for the 2024 Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards

It's time to celebrate the top analysts in SA's institutional stock broking industry: the winners of the 48th Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards will be announced during a live-streamed awards ceremony at 5pm on July 9.

The winners of these prestigious awards, hosted in partnership with Iress and the JSE, are determined by Financial Mail's Ranking the Analysts survey.

This survey, conducted by Krutham, is estimated to cover more than 90% of the market and evaluates analysts and firms across 40 research categories.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Business TV anchor Nastassia Arendse, will feature:

Marc Hasenfuss, editor of the Financial Mail;

Stuart Theobald, executive chair of Krutham;

Valdene Reddy, director of Capital Markets at the JSE; and

Shaun Nicholson, CEO of Iress.

Click here to register your virtual attendance and receive reminders closer to the start of the live-streamed event.

Look out for a special report on the Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards in the July 11 edition of the Financial Mail.

For more information, email Philantu Nkanunu of Arena Events at NkanunuP@arena.africa

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.