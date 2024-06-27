Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: How permanent are old shares?

If a business continues, there is still value in old shares taken over by another company

27 June 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Question:

Apparently my grandmother bought us, her grandkids, shares in what was then Permanent Bank. She used to work for them. She passed away many years ago (when it was still Permanent Bank). Does anyone know if/how we could find out if those shares existed and who owns them?

— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member

Answer:

As I recall Permanent Bank was taken over by Nedbank, though I can’t remember if the deal was a cash payment or Nedbank shares for the Permanent Bank shares. Either way the shares would still be held for your siblings and yourself. You can contact Computershare South Africa, which will have the details.

Importantly this applies to any old holdings of shares you may find. In many cases the companies went out of business so there is probably no payout due. But if the business continues, even under a new name or owners, such as Nedbank taking over Permanent Bank, you can claim your shares or payout and any dividends received over the period.

One word of caution: I have seen old share certificates for sale and many think they’ll have some value when the reality is in every case I know of they did not. These are merely historical artefacts for collectors.

— Simon Brown, Just One Lap

We’d like to hear from you. E-mail us on yourmoney@fm.co.za

Also read:

YOUR MONEY: Sound tips for a rookie investor

Start the journey well and you will be on track for future wealth creation
Money & Investing
1 week ago

YOUR MONEY: Are retail bonds a safe investment?

Tips for a retiree on how to navigate the bond market
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: How best to save for my kids’ education?

Whether you opt for a dedicated fund or direct saving, the main factor is the associated costs
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Can Angelo Swartz keep Spar in the black?
Money & Investing
2.
Warmer glow to Thungela prospects
Money & Investing
3.
BACKSTORY: Msizi Khoza of Absa CIB
Money & Investing / Backstory
4.
Anglo American's decarbonisation journey spurred ...
Money & Investing
5.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Old Mutual, take profit from ...
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.