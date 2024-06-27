Why Sirius is still a buy
The European business park owner isn’t cheap, but if you’re looking for secure hard currency cash flows, it ticks the boxes
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Rand hedge property stocks have lost some shine over the past two weeks as South African-focused real estate counters rallied on the back of the stronger rand.
Local real estate investment trusts (Reits), which have lagged the rebound staged by most of their rand hedge counterparts over the past three years, still have plenty of catching up to do...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.