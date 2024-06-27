Warmer glow to Thungela prospects
The commodity company hopes increasing production from its Australian mine will offset a weaker coal market, amid signs of a more nuanced approach to coal
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Thungela Resources is hoping to increase production from a mine it bought in Australia last year by as much as a quarter. If it achieves this stretch target, the JSE-listed coal miner will offset a possible decline in South African production.
Thungela CEO July Ndlovu tells the FM that the firm’s Ensham mine in Queensland could be pushed to 4Mt this year, which compares with production guidance of about 3.2Mt. Thungela could do with the boost...
