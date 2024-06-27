New-look Novus on a steep (l)earning curve
The education segment is now the prime driver — and there’s an AI twist as well
27 June 2024 - 05:00
Shares in Novus Holdings — which is probably still best known for its commercial printing operations — have rocketed at such a pace that investors might think the group has uncovered an AI application that could change the world.
The funny thing is, there is indeed an AI play being developed in Novus. But that’s not what is spurring the share price — at least, not yet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.