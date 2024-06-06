TURNAROUNDS
Brait — more heavy lifting for shareholders
Brait weight weighs heavy and is in danger of sinking under cynicism
06 June 2024 - 05:00
If there was any good news in debt-laden Brait’s proposed R1.5bn capital raise, then it was lost in the inevitable cloud of cynicism that continues to hound the investment company.
The share price tanked well below R1 on Monday — and, at the time of writing, was more than 60% down over a year. This week’s share price dip was obviously informed mainly by the confirmed pitch price of the proposed rights issue at a heavily discounted 59c a share — a whopping 73% discount to Brait’s fully diluted NAV of 222c a share...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.