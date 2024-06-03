Navigating high-yield hard currency sovereign debt with an African edge

The high-yield sovereign debt category is often overlooked, given the risk premium attached to the asset class. However, investors seeking a balance between the safety of fixed income and the growth potential of equities would do well to consider high-yield hard currency sovereign debt, particularly against the current investment backdrop.

This unique sub-asset class offers an interesting combination of features, the first of which is that it is debt issued by sovereign entities, meaning it is backed by national governments as opposed to corporate issuers.

Second, “high yield” refers to the higher interest rates these bonds offer, which reflects their lower credit quality (though this is not the only factor).

Finally, unlike debt issued in a country's local currency, these bonds are denominated in hard currencies, typically the US dollar (USD) or the euro (EUR).

Sovereign debt: backed by national governments

Sovereign debt refers to the money borrowed by a country's government through the issuance of bonds. Unlike corporate debt, which is issued by companies to fund operations and expand business, sovereign debt finances governmental activities and public projects.

A key distinction between sovereign and corporate debt is the risk of bankruptcy. While companies can go bankrupt if they fail to meet their financial obligations, countries do not go bankrupt in the traditional sense. Instead, they may default on their debt, which significantly affects their creditworthiness and ability to raise funds in the future.

When a country defaults, its bonds typically devalue but rarely become worthless, often bottoming out at about 30 to 40 cents on the dollar, which reflects the residual recovery value investors anticipate.

Countries strive to avoid default because it severely restricts their future market access and increases borrowing costs. Thus, governments exhaust multiple avenues, such as negotiating with creditors, restructuring debt terms,or seeking international financial aid, before opting to default or restructure their debt.

This proactive approach contrasts with corporations that might consider bankruptcy restructuring (such as Chapter 11 in the US) as a viable option to reduce and reorganise debt under court supervision, often leading to a more abrupt affect on creditors.