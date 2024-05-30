Tharisa to capitalise on golden opportunity?
A gold streaming deal could help fund the Karo mine in Zimbabwe, now expected to cost $440m to finish
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Tharisa is the latest platinum group metal (PGM) miner planning to tap the buoyant gold market. The JSE-listed firm is hoping a gold streaming deal will plug a hole in funding its Karo Platinum project in Zimbabwe.
Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis, speaking at the results presentation for the six months to end-March, said Karo is now forecast to cost $440m to complete, roughly $50m more than planned, after Tharisa slowed its development in October amid sliding PGM prices...
