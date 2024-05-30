Is Octodec safe as houses?
The Gauteng-focused property play offers a sky-high dividend yield, but it doesn’t come without risk
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Property stocks that offer access to the lucrative income streams from student and affordable rental housing portfolios are few and far between.
In fact, residential property represents less than 2% of the assets owned and managed by the JSE’s real estate investment trust (Reit) sector. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.