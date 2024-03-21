Woolies and Truworths: sewing up margins in threadbare trading conditions
The two retailers are battling in an environment of consumer constraint as the cost of living bites
21 March 2024 - 05:00
Recent results from Woolworths and Truworths, former corporate cousins in the days of the old Wooltru retail conglomeration, show that the apparel businesses of the two companies are being affected locally by cash-strapped consumers, energy problems and port delays.
But Truworths’s UK business delivered a very strong performance, while Woolworths in Australia did not. Woolworths Food was its stellar performer...
