PERSONAL FINANCE
YOUR MONEY: Pros and cons (mostly cons) of an extended warranty
This week we discuss the merits of an extended warranty for your ageing car
Answer:
Cars these days really do last a long time. You’ve done a lot of mileage but if your vehicle has been serviced regularly then it should be driving fine, and a quick check with some other Toyota owners found a bunch with many more kilometres on their cars, all doing great.
Second, check the small print of the policy: what is covered and, importantly, what is not.
Check with your mechanic about the eventualities that are covered; how likely are they to happen and at what cost? From this you can get a sense of whether you need the policy and what the out-of-pocket costs would be if you did not have it.
While R340 a month is not a lot, it does add up to more than R4,000 a year and if you pay for another five years, that’s R20,000. If you already have a good emergency fund I would seriously consider paying the R340 a month into that and essentially self-insuring the extended warranty.
— Your Money team
