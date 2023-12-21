My partner and I have been living together for nine years in a committed relationship. We’ve bought two properties and registered them in our names on a 50:50 basis. We don’t have life insurance yet. Or a testament. We also plan to adopt children. We know that we’ll need to take care of them when they’re older. Would we need life insurance and a testament in this instance?
READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: Unmarried but committed: how to settle your estate
This week we discuss what life partners need to consider when it comes to their jointly owned assets
Question:
My partner and I have been living together for nine years in a committed relationship. We’ve bought two properties and registered them in our names on a 50:50 basis. We don’t have life insurance yet. Or a testament. We also plan to adopt children. We know that we’ll need to take care of them when they’re older. Would we need life insurance and a testament in this instance?
Answer:
I would definitely recommend implementing a will as soon as possible. This applies for any individual and is always recommended. If you don’t have a will drafted and signed, should you pass away your estate will dissolve according to the Intestate Succession Act. The estate will be divided to remaining dependants/family members (this can be a very lengthy process in South Africa) —taking years in many cases, and result in unwanted outcomes.
By owning a property together you want to ensure that you stipulate what needs to be divided and to whom. This will apply to all assets. This is not only to ensure the property is managed at the time of death, but I would also recommend stipulating what happens should the partnership split. Considering a cohabitation agreement is recommended.
There are a few benefits to having a will in place:
Life cover will also be required, depending on a few components. Do you have debt outstanding on the properties? Are there any financial dependants who need to be taken care of? And if you want to ensure your parents are taken care of should you pass on before them, I would definitely recommend structuring cover for this as well.
Life cover will also protect the partnership should one of you pass away. If you are both still earning an income at this stage, and the household expenses rely on both incomes, I’d recommend some sort of critical illness cover, as well as a monthly income protector. Should one of you become disabled or ill, and lose the ability to earn an income — this can be replaced in the household.
I’d recommend doing an estate planning analysis to ensure that all these principles are calculated and addressed.
— Elke Brink, PSG Wealth
