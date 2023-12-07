Chris Griffith, diehard metals man
From gold to base metals, Chris Griffith is back — this time as CEO of Vedanta Zinc. But he’s hanging on to his Gold Fields shares, as well as his personal PGM portfolio
It’s been a year since Chris Griffith blazed out of Gold Fields, the 2.5-million ounce a year miner he led for two years prior to its failed takeover attempt of Yamana Gold. Now he’s back in the saddle as CEO of Vedanta Zinc International (VZI), a base metals subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Vedanta.
Speaking to the FM, Griffith reckons he’s worth one more turn at the wheel, especially since VZI is to be separately listed in Mumbai as part of a broad expansion-driven strategy. It’s one reason Griffith says he ignored his wife’s protestations to take life a bit easier. “I’ve still got a huge amount of energy,” he says. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.