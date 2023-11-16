Don’t forget the magnificent middle
The S&P 500’s magnificent seven have made us all richer this year but investors ignore the less illustrious, cheaper shares at their peril
The S&P 500’s recovery over the past year has obscured some relatively cheap value stocks across the world. Or as Dan Brocklebank, portfolio manager at Orbis Asset Management puts it: the magnificent seven stocks have drawn investors away from the magnificent middle — those mid-cap stocks easily overlooked in a bid to make a quick return.
The magnificent seven comprise Amazon, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. Combined, they constituted 29% of the S&P 500 at the end of last month. Thanks to their surging share prices, the index now trades at a hefty p:e of 21.7 and a price-to-book ratio of four...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.