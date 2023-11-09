New deal for Tongaat Hulett is a bitter pill for investors
Shareholders in the debt-stricken sugar group are likely to be heavily diluted as Robert Gumede’s Terris consortium swoops
09 November 2023 - 05:00
The convoluted and sometimes illogical efforts to rescue debt-laden sugar giant Tongaat Hulett will probably force long-suffering shareholders to swallow a very bitter pill.
In a nutshell, shareholders will be heavily diluted if a new consortium, led by Terris Sugar, converts the loans it has bought into Tongaat scrip at a knockdown price...
