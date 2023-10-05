Summers’ time again, but Pick n Pay ain’t easy
It’s Sean Summers redux at Pick n Pay — a prodigal son moment that is the last throw of the dice by its desperate owners
05 October 2023 - 05:00
Sean Summers spent his first day on the job phoning old colleagues, and more than a few stock market hands.
You can understand the charm offensive: Pick n Pay’s resurrected CEO will need everyone in his corner if he’s to stave off any further bloodshed on the JSE, given the state of the company now. ..
