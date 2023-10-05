ESTHER MUKUMBO: R500 investment challenge: make lettuce while the sun shines

The biggest risk you can take in investing is to not take one at all. Smart investing can grow your money faster than inflation over time. Many are too afraid to even start. Yet if you do so now, you will have a pool of capital worth growing in a year’s time — all because you decided to take the risk.
To highlight the practicality of investing, I started a R500 Investment Challenge in April 2022. The idea was to demonstrate the yields of investing R500 in different asset classes over time. It was also a call to action for those who wanted to start investing but didn’t know where to begin.
Because different asset classes yield different returns, I decided to invest in the state’s retail savings (RSA) bonds (the top-up bond option), two alternative investments through Fedgroup — solar and lettuce (you invest in solar panels and farms that grow lettuce) and Sygnia’s S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund — a high-risk, passively managed index fund that tracks the movements of the S&P 500 on the JSE.
To some extent my choices were based on the minimum requirements. For example, every month I would add R500 to the RSA bonds and the ETF, while I waited to accumulate R7,000 to invest as a lump sum into solar and lettuce, as this was the minimum investment amount required.
Would you believe that the highest amount earned (R130 a month) was from lettuce?
The challenge measures success in terms of safety, income and capital growth. Safety refers to balancing risk vs return; it involves considering what level of risk is acceptable in exchange for a particular return. Income refers to the amount earned during the investment period, while capital growth assesses whether the initial amount invested grows over the investment period.
Below is the result of the challenge since 2022(see table).
If we start with safety, my choices meant I was well diversified — and in the one-year period there was no loss in the initial capital invested.
The income earned for each asset is reflected in the table. Would you believe that the highest amount earned (R130 a month) was from lettuce?
As for capital growth, my investment in the S&P 500 ETF recorded the most growth (20.8%) and was worth R12,679 as of end-June — R2,184 more than the initial capital invested of R10,495 (the amount reflects the fees paid via the EasyEquities trading platform).
So what were some of the lessons learnt? My retail bonds and solar and lettuce investments were stable and experienced no fluctuations in the amount invested. The investment in the S&P 500 ETF experienced some volatility, which might cause anxiety for a new investor. Yet this investment produced the highest capital growth of the asset classes tracked. Though it could have gone the other way, it supports the view that in the long term, equities outperform most asset classes.
What’s more, by committing to a certain amount every month, you commit to seeing the process through — irrespective of how much you put into your investment pot. People often ask how much they should begin with; the more important question is: when will you just start?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.