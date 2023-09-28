Discovery flexes its muscle in the mortgage market
In a better cash position and with 700,000 banking customers under its belt, Discovery looks ready for more disruption in South Africa’s home loans market
28 September 2023 - 05:00
Discovery is licking its lips — probably on organic or free-range produce from a niche local retailer — as it anticipates entering the mainstream loan market next year. With some extra Chinese quinoa to enrich the palate.
Despite what one might think is a saturated banking market, what makes for an enticing outlook is that clients at Discovery’s rapidly growing bank seem to have deep pockets to start off with. ..
