Money & Investing

Growthpoint battles the interest rate blues

Despite a huge rebound at its crown jewel, the V&A Waterfront, the company is heading for an unexpectedly large slump in earnings

21 September 2023 - 05:00
by JOAN MULLER

The market clearly didn’t anticipate the extent to which higher interest rates are likely to eat into Growthpoint’s earnings over the next 12 months, judging by last week’s sell-off.

Its shares touched a three-year low of R11 after the company released results for the 12 months to June. That brings the year-to-date share price drop to about 25%...

