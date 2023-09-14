PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: How to create your own valuation model
The experts use a number of formulas. Here’s a simple option for your own share portfolio to see whether a stock is cheap or expensive
I have written before about how the only aspect of investing we totally control is the price we pay for a share. This leads to the subject of the valuations of listed businesses, which implies a world of complexity and higher-grade maths in many instances.
Formulas such as the discounted cash flow model, the Gordon growth model and the DuPont analysis all require a fair bit of number crunching, not to mention the making of fairly bold assumptions about the future — assumptions that can very quickly be turned on their head. ..
