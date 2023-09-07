STUDENT HOUSING
Will NSFAS chaos scupper Growthpoint’s student push?
The sector heavyweight hopes to cash in on a critical shortage of student beds, but NSFAS cutbacks could delay its growth plans
07 September 2023 - 05:00
Many predicted that the pandemic would irrevocably change the tertiary education landscape and do away with the need for student rental accommodation on or near campuses.
But that didn’t happen. Instead, students across the globe have returned en masse to the physical halls of learning, says Julia Martin, head of student housing at investment advisory firm JLL for the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region. ..
