PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Know your margins
These are the go-to ratios for investors — but there’s a world of valuable information between gross, trading and net
As investors we typically rush to headline earnings per share (HEPS) and dividend growth when looking at company results, followed perhaps by revenue growth. These are all important numbers, but understanding more detail of how a profit is made is hugely important.
This is where different margins come into play: gross, operating and finally net margins. All are expressed as a percentage for ease of comparison.
Gross margin is the profit from a sale after deducting the cost of producing the item sold. So, if it is hot dogs being sold, then you’d deduct the cost of the bun, sausage and sauces. It doesn’t tell you much about overall profitability but it is important: you need to be making a profit at this first step because if not, then you’ll be horribly loss-making. Further, it does allow you to compare against other hot dog sellers to get a sense of your cost base vs price. If they have a higher gross margin is it because they get cheaper product or better prices?
Operating profit is essentially profit before tax and interest. So it includes head office costs, transport, staffing and all the other real costs a company has to deal with. Sometimes it is called the trading margin, and it is an important measure as it details the real profitability of a company. Interest and tax are real-world expenses, but they’re not a part of the operating business.
This operating margin really helps investors see who is better, particularly when it comes to the food retail sector. Recent results showed Woolies* back at its best, with superior operating margins in its food division. Shoprite* has consistently stellar operating margins, while Pick n Pay’s are consistently about a third of its now larger rival. This is a quick way to see that Shoprite is well ahead of Pick n Pay and that Woolies has returned to its previous strong form.
The last margin we worry about is net margin. This is revenue less all costs and is the ultimate profit measure, enabling an easy comparison between similar companies with different levels of revenue.
The above margins all work very well but some industries then have more particular margin numbers, of a sort.
In mining it’s head grade: how many grams of the commodity is extracted per ton mined. Again, these numbers are helpful in indicating efficiencies — or otherwise.
Banks have cost-to-income, which helps us check how much of every rand received as income is used for costs. Locally the big banks are all around the same level while Capitec has had a much lower cost-to-income ratio, though one that is now rising.
In all cases these numbers are used against previous periods to check on improvements in business efficiencies and are also useful when checked against peers in the same sector to gauge who is better. It means keeping track of trends in the margins is a great way to see if there are potential problems ahead (they start shrinking) or whether the company is on a roll (they’re rising).
* The writer holds shares in Woolies and Shoprite
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.