Hulamin: The cheapest share on the JSE?
Hulamin, which has for ages been a breaker of investor hearts, finally looks to be on a sustained upward path
07 September 2023 - 05:00
Pssst … wanna buy the cheapest share on the JSE?
Take a look at fast-improving aluminium products specialist Hulamin, which trades on a trailing earnings multiple of less than two — and on a forward multiple of two, too — even with a likely softer second half. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.