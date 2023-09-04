Embrace, challenge, transform: the future of digital banking and transacting in Africa

Fintechs should not be seen as threats, but as partners that could help established players in meeting the needs of customers.

On a continent where physical cash still accounts for more than 70% of transactions, there is a tremendous opportunity to apply lessons learnt from mobile money adoption and get more people into the banking economy in a safe and accessible way.

Mobile money solutions are among the fastest-growing payment methods on the continent, and we can make the next exponential step by leveraging these solutions beyond just payments or peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

Africa has a young, digital-native and rapidly urbanising population, the continent is a hotbed of start-ups and fintechs helping solve financial challenges and many countries and territories are easing regulations to speed up technological adoption in banking.

We need to embrace technology as we always have, while learning from the other early adopters to produce the best new-age solutions for our customers.

Mobile money solutions have vast potential to evolve into more complete banking products, including lending, saving and investing — and banks must lead the charge.

Challenge

There is arguably no market in which the growth of — and demand for — more inclusive and accessible financial services is more prevalent than in Africa. Our rapid commercial growth and globalisation over the past decade have made more inclusive financial services even more critical.

Standard Bank, for instance, is no stranger to P2P payments, which have been widely used to enable informal and small business ventures at the heart of many African economies by easing the logistics and cost of payments.

The growth of entrepreneurship and small to medium enterprises and in several African countries and the accompanying innovation in fintech — particularly blockchain technology — has the potential to drive the improvement of financial infrastructure across the board.

It's no wonder that Africa’s cryptocurrency adoption rate was 1,200% between June 2020 and July 2021, with more than $100bn worth of cryptocurrency payments made to Africans during that period — the bulk of which were remittances.

Several African countries have seen a rapid uptake of cryptocurrencies as a means to access more efficient payment rails provided by blockchain networks and yield returns on income with assets like bitcoin or stablecoins, which are designed to maintain stable value through being pegged to an asset such as the US dollar.