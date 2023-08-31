Should you buy Sasol stock?
By any measure, Sasol shares look cheap. But the jury is out on whether the group can hold its own in the global chemicals market, not to mention whether it will ever unlock value from its (dirty) old energy business
31 August 2023 - 05:00
The party seems to have hit a wall in the global chemicals market. Or at least it’s entered that stage of the evening when someone puts on a Tom Waits track after the earlier, upbeat Eurovision number.
That’s clear from Sasol’s numbers for the year ended June — despite a 6% rise in turnover, to R289.7bn, its earnings fell 65% to R21.5bn. The performance did little to inflate a sagging share price and means Sasol shares are priced at half the value of offshore competitor Westlake. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.