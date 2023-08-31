Government bonds flood the markets
Jittery foreign buyers mean locals will have to pick up the slack from the voracious state — to the detriment of would-be corporate borrowers
31 August 2023 - 05:00
Crowding out. Two words that shouldn’t describe South Africa’s liquid and deep capital markets. But it’s becoming a real threat — to large corporates, at least.
Last year, several debt investors were quite hyped about the outlook for South Africa’s government bond market. Many predicted a handsome recovery in government bond prices (which would imply a drop in yields). But that optimism dissipated as the extent of South Africa’s economic woes became clear during the first half of this year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.